Manchester concert attack shows a step up for ISIS in UK, similar to Paris attacks, researcher says
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena that the British government said has killed 22 people, according to national news reports . A University of Kansas researcher who studies the Islamic State said a couple of reported elements of the attack likely represent a step up in sophistication for the Islamic State in Britain, similar to the 2015 attacks in Paris.
