Man gets new prison sentence in 2008 crash that killed mother, child

A man serving nearly 40 years in prison for killing a mother and her daughter nearly a decade ago has been resentenced in the wake of a Kansas Supreme Court ruling. Gary Hammitt, 63, was given a new sentence of 18 years in prison plus another year in the Sedgwick County Jail by District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.

