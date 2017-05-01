Man gets new prison sentence in 2008 crash that killed mother, child
A man serving nearly 40 years in prison for killing a mother and her daughter nearly a decade ago has been resentenced in the wake of a Kansas Supreme Court ruling. Gary Hammitt, 63, was given a new sentence of 18 years in prison plus another year in the Sedgwick County Jail by District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement.
