Leg found in Arkansas lake 16 years a...

Leg found in Arkansas lake 16 years ago was that of Kansan

9 hrs ago

Authorities say part of a human leg found in an Arkansas lake in 2001 has been identified as that of a Kansas man who drowned nearly 30 years ago. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the lower portion of a leg was found in the Indian Creek arm of Beaver Lake.

