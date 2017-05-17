Large twister destroyed about 20 homes in Kansas

Ron Bloomberg, who witnessed victim and neighbor Eric Gavin's body being recovered, embraces his girlfriend as he returns to his home in Chetek, Wis., after a tornado flattened a trailer park and nearby trees. A German Shepherd dog guards what remains of what appears to be its owner's home Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in a trailer park that was devastated by a tornado.

