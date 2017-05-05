Kickapoo Tribe receives $150K grant for new police vehicles
The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas said Friday it has received a $150,000 grant for the purchase of three police patrol cars. "This grant will help the Kickapoo Tribe upgrade its law enforcement capabilities and improve safety for our officers, tribal members and the public at large," Tribal chairman Lester Randall said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|Thu
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC