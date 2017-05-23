KHP participates in annual memorial d...

KHP participates in annual memorial day step campaign

Read more: Hays Daily News

The peak of summer travel across our nation's highways is about to begin. The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working additional hours from now, through June 4. This additional coverage comes thanks to funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation through the STEP campaign, to help motorists reach their destinations safely.

Chicago, IL

