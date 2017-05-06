Key Words: Obama's HHS chief admits some people will be better off under Republican health bill
Kathleen Sebelius, the former Kansas governor and insurance commissioner who headed the Department of Health and Human Services under President Obama at the time the Affordable Care Act was passed, conceded - after a fashion - that some people might be better off under the Republican health-care bill that passed the House this week: Having health insurance, Sebelius allowed in a Saturday-afternoon interview with MSNBC , does not ensure one's access to health care, but not having coverage, she said, is a virtual guarantee of not receiving sufficient care.
