Kansas woman charged in baby boy's de...

Kansas woman charged in baby boy's death at day care

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A woman in Kansas has been charged in the death of a 7-month-old boy who died earlier this year at her day care. The Kansas City Star reports 54-year-old Bilma Maese-Sanchez of Overland Park was charged in Johnson County District Court on Wednesday with aggravated child endangerment and unlawfully operating a child care facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caney needs some changes 13 hr Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... Wed johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) Apr 22 Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC