Kansas Wind Power Takes Off, Expected to Continue Growing
New wind farms brought online this year or planned for later this year will quadruple the amount of wind generation in Kansas in just six years, placing the state behind only Texas, Oklahoma, California and Iowa in producing wind energy, an analyst group said. The American Wind Energy Association said in its first-quarter report that Kansas will reach 5,000 megawatts of wind power generation capacity this year.
