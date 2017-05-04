Kansas views on Trump tax plan, gun exemption
Trump tax plan - When Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn released a skeletal summary of President Trump's tax plan, Kansans immediately realized that the country is flirting with a fiscal disaster. Most Kansans, that is - here's what Gov. Sam Brownback had to say: "I'm pleased to see them put that plan forward, because it will work and it will stimulate small business growth and it will stimulate employment."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC