Kansas views on Trump tax plan, gun exemption

Trump tax plan - When Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn released a skeletal summary of President Trump's tax plan, Kansans immediately realized that the country is flirting with a fiscal disaster. Most Kansans, that is - here's what Gov. Sam Brownback had to say: "I'm pleased to see them put that plan forward, because it will work and it will stimulate small business growth and it will stimulate employment."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.