Kansas prisons make slow shift away from solitary confinement

The state of Kansas quietly has reorganized its prison system in recent months, moving inmates around its largest facilities to ebb the use of solitary confinement, a change one inmate compared to opening the gates of hell. TOPEKA - The state of Kansas quietly has reorganized its prison system in recent months, moving inmates around its largest facilities to ebb the use of solitary confinement, a change one inmate compared to opening the gates of hell.

