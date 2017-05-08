Kansas poll points to bipartisan supp...

Kansas poll points to bipartisan support of Medicaid expansion

11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A survey of Kansans sponsored by two organizations supportive of Medicaid expansion indicated two-thirds of respondents disagreed with Gov. Sam Brownback's decision to veto a bill extending health coverage to low-income adults. The American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network released Monday results of a statewide poll conducted in late April on prospects of providing coverage to 180,000 Kansans.

