Kansas pilot tells Military Relations Council of rounds hitting his helicopter in 2007

Kansas Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Robert Hammon, of the 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Division, was keynote speaker Wednesday at the Military Relations Council lunch at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center. Retired U.S. Navy officer Donald F. Wright, center, was honored as the distinguished service member for his lifetime commitment of military service at the Military Relations Council lunch Wednesday at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.