Kansas moves toward allowing outdoor drinking districts
Kansas cities may soon be able to designate districts where patrons can move among bars, restaurants and entertainment venues, drinks in hand. Both the House and Senate have passed versions of a bill that would allow areas similar to Kansas City, Missouri's Power and Light District, where patrons can leave bars with their alcoholic beverages and move around a common area.
