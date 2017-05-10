Kansas may delay amusement park law p...

Kansas may delay amusement park law passed after fatal ride

Read more: Star Tribune

Less than three weeks after GOP Gov. Sam Brownback signed tightened rules for Kansas amusement parks, lawmakers who were spurred by the death of a colleague's son are proposing to delay the law's implementation. The House Federal and State Affairs Committee met Thursday afternoon and passed tweaks to the new requirement that amusement rides be inspected by qualified, outside inspectors.

