Kansas may delay amusement park law passed after fatal ride
Less than three weeks after GOP Gov. Sam Brownback signed tightened rules for Kansas amusement parks, lawmakers who were spurred by the death of a colleague's son are proposing to delay the law's implementation. The House Federal and State Affairs Committee met Thursday afternoon and passed tweaks to the new requirement that amusement rides be inspected by qualified, outside inspectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC