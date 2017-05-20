Kansas man who shot at police gets pr...

Kansas man who shot at police gets prison sentence

A man in central Kansas who pleaded no contest to shooting at a police detective and assaulting two teenagers has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. The Salina Journal reports Judge Rene Young sentenced 36-year-old Michael Ryan on Monday in Saline County District Court.

Chicago, IL

