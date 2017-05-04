Kansas man to get life term for killing of 7-year-old son

This undated file photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center shows Michael Jones. The Kansas man will be sentenced to life in prison Monday, May 8, 2017, for the killing of his 7-year-old son, who authorities say was subjected to horrific abuse and was "essentially starved to death" before his remains were found in the family's pig sty.

