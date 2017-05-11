Kansas man seeks bond modification ov...

Kansas man seeks bond modification over medical marijuana use

Larry L. Burgess II was arrested in April in his Wilson County home for growing a cannabis plant, which he says he extracted the oil from so he could put it into pill form and stave off his debilitating seizures. Burgess frequently has seizures, which he learned he could control with the plant cannabis.

