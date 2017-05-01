Kansas lawmakers drop tax plan as some seek to boost schools
Kansas state Sen. Mary Jo Taylor, left, R-Stafford, confers with Sens. Dan Kerschen, center, R-Garden Plain, and Rick Billinger, right, R-Goodland, following a caucus of GOP senators onTuesday, May 2, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Republican leaders in the Senate have dropped plans to vote on a proposal to fix the state budget with income tax increases because some lawmakers don't think it raises enough revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mon
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
|Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
|Apr 15
|CodeTalker
|35
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Mar '17
|yuoyou
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC