Kansas House to consider tax, school bills
The Kansas House agreed to a double dose of debate today with a vote on the newly hatched tax reform bill raising $950 million over two years and scheduled consideration of the chamber's bill recasting state aid to public school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC