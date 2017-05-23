Kansas House prepares votes on tax de...

Kansas House prepares votes on tax deal, K-12 funding formula

House and Senate tax negotiators adjourn Tuesday night after consenting to a deal to raise taxes $950 million over two years. The Senate Select Committee on Education Finance discuses the creation of the Kansas school equity and enhancement act Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

