Kansas House panel adopts $450 million school funding over five years
Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, member of the House K-12 Education Budget Committee, was among those that debated a bill to fund K-12 education Monday. In the end an education bill with an increase of $279 million over the next two school years passed out of the committee without a positive or negative recommendation.
