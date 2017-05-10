Kansas House moves to cut food sales ...

Kansas House moves to cut food sales tax, abolish short list of exemptions

5 hrs ago

The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting approximately $60 million in sales tax exemptions July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020. TOPEKA - The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting approximately $60 million in sales tax exemptions July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020.

