Kansas House moves to cut food sales tax, abolish short list of exemptions

The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting approximately $60 million in sales tax exemptions July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020. TOPEKA - The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting approximately $60 million in sales tax exemptions July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.