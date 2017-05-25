Kansas House easily adopts K-12 schoo...

Kansas House easily adopts K-12 school funding reform bill

Two-thirds of the Kansas House voted to approve school-finance legislation Thursday praised for investing more state funding in K-12 public schools and denounced as insufficient to comply with the Kansas Constitution. The measure sent to the Senate would raise state aid by $180 million in the upcoming academic year and add $100 million in the second year for a total of $280 million.

