Kansas House committee approves foster care task force
A House committee on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow Kansas lawmakers to more closely oversee the state's privatized foster care system and the contractors that run it amid questions about how the state monitors the program. The bill passed by the House Children and Seniors Committee would create an 18-member foster care task force to study the system.
