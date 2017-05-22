Kansas folktales, ranching lore topic of Hutchinson presentation
Kansas folklorist, author and Flint Hills ranching historian Jim Hoy will make a presentation next month in Hutchinson to the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel. Hoy's talk, "Kansas Legends and Foktales," will be at 10 a.m. June 9 in the Endeavor I room at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 N. Lorraine, Hutchinson.
