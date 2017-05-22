Kansas folktales, ranching lore topic...

Kansas folktales, ranching lore topic of Hutchinson presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Kansas folklorist, author and Flint Hills ranching historian Jim Hoy will make a presentation next month in Hutchinson to the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel. Hoy's talk, "Kansas Legends and Foktales," will be at 10 a.m. June 9 in the Endeavor I room at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 N. Lorraine, Hutchinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ... May 14 Say What 4
Caney needs some changes May 4 Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... May 3 johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC