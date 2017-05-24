Kansas Fire Marshal's Office identifies 89-year-old man killed in Carbondale house fire

Firefighters responded to the fire at 616 S. First Street in Carbondale just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday where Roger Edgar, 89, was found unresponsive. Firefighters responded to the fire at 616 S. First Street just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday where Edgar, 89, was found unresponsive, Kevin Doel spokesman for the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office, said.

