Kansas Fire Marshal's Office identifies 89-year-old man killed in Carbondale house fire
Firefighters responded to the fire at 616 S. First Street in Carbondale just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday where Roger Edgar, 89, was found unresponsive. Firefighters responded to the fire at 616 S. First Street just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday where Edgar, 89, was found unresponsive, Kevin Doel spokesman for the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC