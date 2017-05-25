Kansas' Eric Stonestreet helps with wildfire fundraiser
Kansas farmers and ranchers groups have enlisted actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet, star of "Modern Family," to help raise money to rebuild after this spring's devastating wildfires. The Kansas Winter Wheat Tour made its way from Colby to Wichita Wednesday to check the state's wheat crop.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
