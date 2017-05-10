Kansas education commissioner announces school redesign initiative
Inspired by the Mercury 7 astronauts, Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson wants seven school districts to participate in a major redesign of their systems based on the state board of education's "Kansans Can" vision. "This is ambitious," Watson told board members on Tuesday during their May meeting in Topeka.
