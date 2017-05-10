Kansas education commissioner announc...

Kansas education commissioner announces school redesign initiative

15 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

Inspired by the Mercury 7 astronauts, Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson wants seven school districts to participate in a major redesign of their systems based on the state board of education's "Kansans Can" vision. "This is ambitious," Watson told board members on Tuesday during their May meeting in Topeka.

Chicago, IL

