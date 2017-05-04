Kansas delegation in U.S. House unanimously votes for partial repeal of Affordable Care Act

Kansas' four U.S. House members voted Thursday for a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act - the signature 2010 health care law also known as "Obamacare" - propelling the bill to a narrow passage, 217-213. Most of the state's House members have been noncommittal on a new plan, the American Health Care Act, in recent weeks, deflecting questions from reporters in Kansas and Washington.

