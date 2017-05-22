Kansas conservative legislators tout ...

Kansas conservative legislators tout slow-growth spending plan

Forty conservative House and Senate Republicans recommended Monday the Legislature step back from precipice of a large tax increase and balance the budget by blocking all new discretionary spending and using part of Kansas' annual tobacco industry payment to cover overdue pension obligations. The outline was presented publicly on the 98th day of the 2017 session as lawmakers debated details of a bill raising enough money to meet a projected $900 million shortfall during the next two years and to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court directive to direct new funding to public school students deficient in math and reading.

