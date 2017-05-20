Kansas boy's slaying prompts call for new home school rules
Judy Conway, of Emporia, Kansas, the grandmother of 7-year-old abuse and murder victim Adrian Jones, of Kansas City, Kan., speaks to reporter after a Kansas House committee hearing, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Conway advocates tougher home school regulations because her grandson was supposed to be home schooled by his father and stepmother, who have been sentenced to prison for his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC