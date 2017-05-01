Kansas archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts and urges end to cookie sales
Saying that Girl Scouts is "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel," the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas is severing ties with the organization and switching its support to a Christian-based scouting program. KANSAS CITY, Mo.
