Kansas AG sues over nursing home recordsa security

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt contends a Georgia company that operates a Humboldt nursing home has violated Kansas law by failing to secure or properly dispose of patients' records containing personal information. The attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Alta Care Corp. The filing in the Allen County District Court alleges that Alta Care Corp., doing business as Pinecrest Nursing Home; Doug Mittleider, the owner and operator of Pinecrest Nursing Home; and the Florida Senior Housing Council Inc., which owns the building, were aware that the patients' and employees' records contained unsecured information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.