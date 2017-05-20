Kansas AG sues over nursing home recordsa security
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt contends a Georgia company that operates a Humboldt nursing home has violated Kansas law by failing to secure or properly dispose of patients' records containing personal information. The attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Alta Care Corp. The filing in the Allen County District Court alleges that Alta Care Corp., doing business as Pinecrest Nursing Home; Doug Mittleider, the owner and operator of Pinecrest Nursing Home; and the Florida Senior Housing Council Inc., which owns the building, were aware that the patients' and employees' records contained unsecured information.
