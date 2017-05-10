Kansans can say a oeThanks goodness for Mississippia about economy
The Kansas economy racked up another weak performance in the fourth quarter, ranking it 49th nationally, ahead of only Mississippi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. For all of 2016, the state economy performed slightly better, 0.2 percent growth, which moved it up to 42nd in the country.
