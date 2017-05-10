Judge orders Kansas official in charg...

Judge orders Kansas official in charge of state's elections to disclose voting plan he took to Trump

A federal judge has given Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach until Friday to give the American Civil Liberties Union two documents outlining proposed changes to a federal voting law. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson said Wednesday that she privately reviewed the documents, including the one Kobach was photographed taking into a meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump in November.

