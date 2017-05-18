In new role, Kobach touts evidence of illegal voting in Kansas
Kris Kobach enters his new role as a leader of President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud by touting evidence of illegal voting he says he uncovered as Kansas' secretary of state. Kobach, the nation's only state elections chief with prosecutorial powers, said he's not prejudging what might be happening elsewhere before the commission begins compiling hard data about election fraud.
