In decapitation case, little chance of successful insanity defense
The 35-year-old Wichita woman begged on social media not to have her head cut off "anymore," mentioned training for "Psychopathic Serial Killers," and complained of feeling insane. She sought an exorcism for "evil spirits" in her house - partly because she saw the Grim Reaper in a smoky haze.
