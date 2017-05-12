I Resigned as Professor at University of Kansas to Protest State's Gun Laws
Even James Madison, the author of the Bill of Rights, and his friend Thomas Jefferson banned weapons on the grounds of the University of Virginia when they established the school in 1824, writes Jacob S. Dorman. Ethan Schmidt, may he rest in peace, received his Ph.D. from the University of Kansas history department in 2007, the same year I started as a professor there and a decade before I resigned in protest of the state's determination to allow concealed carry on campus.
