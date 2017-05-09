Hundreds of thousands of Kansans may not know hacker accessed their information via jobs website
Hundreds of thousands of Kansans may not know their personal information was accessible to a hacker this year who breached a major job search IT service that receives Kansas Department of Commerce funding. Written testimony provided to lawmakers last week indicates a few hundred thousand victims may have been notified via email, but nearly 580,000 Kansas job seeker accounts "were accessed during the incident."
