How Democrats blocked the latest Kansas tax plan
Rep. Tom Sawyer, in Wichita recovering from the flu, woke up late Monday afternoon. As he ate a bowl of oatmeal, he learned that the House would debate a tax bill that night, possibly paving the way for lawmakers to end the session if it passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed Carry on Campus: Why I Resigned From ...
|May 14
|Say What
|4
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC