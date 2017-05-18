'High risk' for violent storms in Oklahoma and Kansas, strong tornadoes expected
The Southern Plains faces a dangerous situation Thursday as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., is forecasting a serious severe weather outbreak Thunderstorms are expected to produce tornadoes, SPC said Thursday morning, some of which may be intense and remain on the ground for a long time. SPC placed north central Oklahoma and south central Kansas in its "high-risk" zone for severe storms, including Wichita and Dodge City.
