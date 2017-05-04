Grinding Kansas tax, budget debate can't deflate Brownback's optimism

Another week of inconclusive tax-and-budget jousting at the Capitol came to a close Friday without diminishing Gov. Sam Brownback's confidence maneuvering would eventually produce legislation worthy of signing into law. TOPEKA - Another week of inconclusive tax-and-budget jousting at the Capitol came to a close Friday without diminishing Gov. Sam Brownback's confidence maneuvering would eventually produce legislation worthy of signing into law.

