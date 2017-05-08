Food insecurity in Kansas City region remains a problem as ecomony improves
The latest report by Feeding AmericaA shows food insecurity exists in every county in the area served by Harversters, The Community Food Network. "I see situations all the time where it's real sad, where people are hungry and they don't have enough food," said Willie Ferguson, a food distributor with Harvesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caney needs some changes
|May 4
|Changing times
|1
|Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka...
|May 3
|johnandjudy
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|May 1
|occor
|4
|Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|American Independent
|28
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11)
|Apr 22
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC