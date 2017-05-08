Fire marshal's office expected to investigate cause of Wilson mill fire
An inspector with the Kansas Fire Marshal's Office is expected to be in Wilson today to try to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed an abandoned mill in the city of Wilson on Sunday afternoon.
