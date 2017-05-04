Family to receive close to $20M for Schlitterbahn accident that killed 10-year-old
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents. The largest payment to Caleb Schwab's family, $14 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, The Kansas City Star reports.
