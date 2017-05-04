Family to receive close to $20M for S...

Family to receive close to $20M for Schlitterbahn accident that killed 10-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents. The largest payment to Caleb Schwab's family, $14 million, will come from SVV 1 and KC Water Park, two companies associated with the Texas-based water park operator Schlitterbahn, The Kansas City Star reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caney needs some changes 51 min Changing times 1
News Spring blizzard buries hopes of many western Ka... Wed johnandjudy 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... May 1 occor 4
News Kansas is a sanctuary state for illegal aliens (Feb '12) Apr 26 American Independent 28
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
News Wife-Abandonment: a Gop Nominee Tradition (Dec '11) Apr 22 Slick Wiener Oreilly 6
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC