Edna Nuss 1925-2017
Edna Nuss, 91, died May 7, 2017, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born Oct. 4, 1925, in Susank, Kansas, the daughter of George Jacob and Anna Marie Maier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
