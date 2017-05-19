Editorial: Utility fee is the wrong way to fund education in Kansas
Lawmakers have until June 30 to develop a school finance plan that will be deemed adequate by the Kansas Supreme Court, but the most recent proposals haven't been promising. Earlier this week, the House K-12 Budget Committee advanced a bill that would raise education funding by $450 million, but members of the committee recognized that this probably wouldn't be enough to satisfy the court.
