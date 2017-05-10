District Magistrate Judge Hochhauser to retire in August
District Magistrate Judge Sheila P. Hochhauser will retire Aug. 11 after 32 years of living in Manhattan. She has spent nearly 20 years of that in public service in Kansas.
