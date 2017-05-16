Democrat Svaty declares candidacy for Kansas governor
Ellsworth County farmer Joshua Svaty revealed plans Tuesday to seek the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor in a political contest viewed by the former state legislator as a referendum on leadership of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Svaty made the announcement from an Ellsworth Co-op Elevator dock in the tiny central Kansas town of Black Wolf, and made clear his central campaign message would be restoring stability in Kansas government.
