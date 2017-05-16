Democrat Svaty declares candidacy for Kansas governor

Ellsworth County farmer Joshua Svaty revealed plans Tuesday to seek the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor in a political contest viewed by the former state legislator as a referendum on leadership of Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Svaty made the announcement from an Ellsworth Co-op Elevator dock in the tiny central Kansas town of Black Wolf, and made clear his central campaign message would be restoring stability in Kansas government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.